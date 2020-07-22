Internet Libre

What is the Tachyon Protocol?

Tachyon Protocol is what nodes and users in the Tachyon network speak to one another. It ensures that traffic moves from place to place privately, securely, and quickly.

Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least.

- Learn more about how Tachyon Protocol works -

Why use Tachyon VPN?

No need to worry about privacy leaks when you connect to Starbucks or other public WiFi

P2P network without central nodes or companies

Multi-path routing to prevent single-point attacks

Take control of your own privacy

Never miss videos & messages when you access to a restricted network like school WiFi

9 tunnels to help you bypass filters and firewalls

Protocol simulation to disguise traffic in transit

Free access to Facebook, Netflix, Spotify and other platforms

Say goodbye to disconnection to Fortnite during fighting

90% connection rate in weak, censored networks

95% stability in adversarial environments

200%~1000% faster than other solutions

- Download Tachyon VPN -

Why Join Tachyon Network?

Get session rewards with personal computers

Node operators earn session rewards when they provide traffic to users.

Session rewards vary based on the price of the session, the amount of traffic used, and the price of IPX.

Receive staking rewards 24*7

To ensure the security of the Tachyon Network, all Tachyon nodes must stake IPX.

To encourage network growth, nodes staking IPX earn a 5% per year staking reward.

Governance for all

We’re governed by a DAO.

All users can participate in deciding the future development of Tachyon.

- Download Tachyon Node Manager -

What can the Tachyon Protocol be used for?

Like TCP/IP, the internet protocol we are using now, Tachyon Protocol can be used in many fields, and it is open source for anyone to build on top of, play with and experiment with.
- Learn more about Tachyon Products -
The #1 project of V SYSTEMS

The blockchain platform by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake.

The Dapp is worth looking forward to in 2020

One of the most famous media in the blockchain.

Top 5 Crypto Projects in 2020

The largest cryptocurrency market coverage with real-time coin prices.

Rank A on Cryptodiffer

Top Crypto reviews and ratings from TOP Experts.

